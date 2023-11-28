FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man arrested after a truck crashed through a Barling restaurant killing one person and injuring three was charged on November 28 with felony negligent homicide-intox.

According to a press release from Sebastian County prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue, Larry Thomas Stevens, 66, has also been charged with four counts of felony second-degree battery-intoxication, first-degree criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.

The release says Stevens’ bond is set at $100,000 in cash. Stevens will be arraigned on his charges on November 29 at 8:30 a.m.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Barling police arrived at the Blue Agave to find that a vehicle had driven through the restaurant.

The affidavit says police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Stevens.

According to the affidavit, Stevens was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and took him to the Barling Police Department.

The affidavit says Stevens’ blood alcohol level was .180.