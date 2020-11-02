Man arrested after robbing Fayetteville convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested after robbing a convenience store Sunday morning.
Fayetteville Police Department officers responded to a robbery at Flash Market around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, November 1.
A clerk confronted Robert Bills after he attempted to walk out of the store with unpaid items.
Bills took out a knife and told the clerk he would stab him.
Bills dropped a backpack with a large amount of stolen items while officers were chasing him.
He was charged with three felonies: aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening, and theft by receiving.
He was also charged with misdemeanor theft by receiving, fleeing, and shoplifting.