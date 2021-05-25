Man arrested after shooting at Fort Smith apartment complex

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested on Monday night after allegedly shooting a person in the leg at a Fort Smith apartment complex.

Judrika Houston of Fort Smith was arrested on charges of battery in the first degree-firearm, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, and disorderly conduct.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. at the Allied Gardens apartment complex after Houston became upset about missing his keys.

The victim, who was not identified, was allegedly shot by Houston once in the lower leg.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, Mitchell said.