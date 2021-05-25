Man arrested after shooting at Fort Smith apartment complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested on Monday night after allegedly shooting a person in the leg at a Fort Smith apartment complex.

Judrika Houston of Fort Smith was arrested on charges of battery in the first degree-firearm, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, and disorderly conduct.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. at the Allied Gardens apartment complex after Houston became upset about missing his keys.

The victim, who was not identified, was allegedly shot by Houston once in the lower leg.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, Mitchell said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers