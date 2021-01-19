Fayetteville man arrested after shooting at house, received gunshot wound to buttocks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A man who was shooting at a house in Fayetteville was found with a gunshot wound to his buttocks during an incident on Saturday, January 16.

According to Fayetteville Police, residents of the house said Jarren Brown, 20, showed up with three or four other men who shot at the house.

The residents said Brown tried to come in the house an hour before the shooting and when he was not allowed in, he sent them a picture of a gun threatening to kill them, according to police.

Brown came back an hour lated and started shooting. One victim said she felt Brown was shooting towards her to kill her, according to police.

As Brown was shooting at the house, a man inside picked up an AR-15 and returned fire in self-defense.

Brown was arrested and is facing charges of a terroristic act, engaging in violent criminal group activity, and aggravated assault.