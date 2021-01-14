Man arrested after standoff at Lavaca police chief’s house

LAVACA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested on Tuesday, January 12, after a standoff with police outside the Lavaca police chief’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

James Seaton is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and refusal to submit to arrest after allegedly threatening Lavaca Police Chief Charles “Randy” Toon’s wife at his home in the city on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, police were responding to a physical disturbance on Ursula Road, but the suspect, Seaton, left before their arrival. Officers then received a call from Toon telling them that Seaton was at his residence on Highway 255 threatening to harm his wife.

Officers arrived to find Seaton partially inside his vehicle. According to the report, he then stepped out of the vehicle with a shotgun in his hands before returning to the car and refusing to come out or give up the gun, the report says.

After a short standoff, the SWAT team was activated, and Seaton was eventually talked out of the vehicle and taken into custody. According to police, Seaton “resisted until we were able to apply handcuffs.”

He was transported to the Arkansas Department of Correction and held without bond.