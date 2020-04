ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” One man has been arrested after a standoff with police.

According to Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, the incident happened on Pine Crest Trail off Highway 112 in Rogers.

Deputies responded to a call of a family member being threatened by Donald R. Wallace.

Law enforcement was also threatened by Wallace who had barricaded himself in his home and SWAT was called in.

There were no injuries.

Stay with us as we get more information.