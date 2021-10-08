Man arrested at XNA after causing disturbance on flight

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A passenger was arrested at XNA on October 6 after causing a scene on a plane, according to Alex English, an airport spokesperson.

Garret Paul Daniel, 40, was booked into the Benton County Detention Center for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and third-degree battery, according to jail records.

All arresting charges are misdemeanors, according to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith. Daniel was released on bond Thursday.

The American Airlines flight to Dallas was delayed by 30 minutes but was able to take off shortly after the passenger was taken into custody by XNA police, English said.

English was not able to provide information about what led to the arrest and flight delay because it is an open case.

English did say passengers should remember a federal mask mandate is still in place while flying.

