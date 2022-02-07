FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police have arrested a man in connection with an aggravated robbery at King Tobacco in Fort Smith.

In a tweet, the department reports that they responded to a call of a robbery involving a firearm on the morning of February 7. According to the PD Michael Pence, 33, was identified as a suspect “with the help of video surveillance, witness cooperation, and a quick response from Patrol Officers.”

Pence was located and detectives arrested him for outstanding warrants. When questioned, he confessed to committing the robbery “with the use of a pellet gun.”

The gun was later recovered in the area where Pence was arrested, along with clothing he allegedly wore to conceal his identity. Pence was booked into the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on the aggravated robbery charge, as well as his outstanding warrants.