SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested for attempted capital murder on July 10 after a fight led to another man being shot at a concert at Parson Stadium in Springdale.

According to a news release from the Springdale Police Department, on July 9, around 10:50 p.m., officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to Parson Stadium on 1423 E. Emma Avenue in reference to a shooting.

The release says when officers arrived, they found a very large crowd of people fleeing the area of the arena. Officers were told that a fight took place inside the stadium and someone had been shot.

According to the release, officers were able to locate a male victim in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Officers were told the suspect had fled the area but were given a description of the suspect.

The release says after officers rendered first aid, the victim was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. While at the hospital, officers spoke with witnesses and were given the name Erik Navareyes, 21, as the suspect.

Around 1 a.m. on July 10, Springdale police received a call from Mercy Hospital in Rogers saying they had a man at their facility saying he had been in a fight and he had shot someone, according to the release.

The release says the man at Mercy Hospital was identified as Navareyes.

Navareyes was transported to the Springdale Police Department for questioning. After questioning, Navareyes was charged with attempted capital murder and transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the incident, call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.