Man arrested for damaging splash pad sensor in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man was arrested for damaging a sensor at the town’s splash pad.

According to a news release from the Pea Ridge Police Department, Tanner Cole Graham Mann, 23, entered the splash pad area and used an edged item against a sensor located on the pad.

The release says Mann used the edged item to pry and manipulate the sensor, which was left inoperable.

Courtesy: Pea Ridge Police Department, Facebook

The entire replacement for the destroyed sensor is $1,075.87, according to the release.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mann for 2nd degree criminal mischief.

The release says on September 2, the warrant for Mann was served to him and he was issued a court date of September 14 at 1 p.m.