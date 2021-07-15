Man arrested for fatal shooting at a Springfield Walmart released without charges

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man arrested after a fatal shooting at a Springfield Walmart location on Wednesday has been released from custody without charges.

According to Springfield Police, the man, who was delivering pharmaceuticals to the pharmacy at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Glenstone and Bennett, had been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, but was released Thursday after prosecutors declined to charge him spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey.

The Bentonville, Ark., man reportedly shot and killed 33-year-old Tanner L. Stichka after Stichka approached his van and an altercation occurred. Police still are unsure of what led to the conflict.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers