CHARLESTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man has been arrested for homicide following a shooting that killed a 43-year-old man in Charleston on November 30.

According to Arkansas State Police, Donny Wayne Deer, 26, is facing a first-degree murder charge.

ASP says Daniel Davis died as a result of a gunshot injury he sustained after an altercation took place inside a home in the 100 block of Church Street.

Donny Deer, 26

Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Around 1:51 a.m. the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the incident.

ASP says FCSO responded to a call to the home where they found Davis in the residence. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis’ body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where manner and cause of death will be determined, according to ASP.