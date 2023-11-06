SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson man has been arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

A release from the Springdale Police Department says that officers were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 6 to a three-vehicle accident at the area of Thompson Street and West Meadow Avenue.

On the scene, officers found a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Michael Castillo, 26, and his passenger, Vilma Estrada, 63. Both are from Culver City, California.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Castillo and Estrada. Both later died from their injuries.

The second vehicle was a 2016 blue Toyota Highlander driven by Daniel Reding, 69, from Lowell. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

The third vehicle, a blue 2011, Lexus LS, reportedly fled the scene but was located soon after. Detrick Mitchell, 35, was identified as the driver.

The release said that the investigation revealed that the Camry and the Lexus were traveling northbound on Thompson Street in the inside lane when the Lexus rear-ended the Camry, which caused the Camry to veer into oncoming southbound traffic and collide with the Highlander.

Mitchell was arrested and is accused of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, careless and prohibited driving, possession of marijuana, no insurance with accident, driving on a suspended license and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury.