Man arrested for murder after stabbing victim found at Adair County, Okla., home

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Adair County, Okla., man has been arrested for murder and is accused of stabbing another man.

According to a post on the Adiar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on November 14 at 5:45 a.m from a residence off Sanders Flat Road in the Bunch community.

The post says the caller advised that he had seen Robert Clark stab William Clark. The caller was able to flee the residence on foot to a neighbor’s home where the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, the victim identified as William Clar, was found laying in a pool of blood, according to the post.

The post says dispatch was notified of the death and deputies continued to sweep the property for a suspect.

Around 40 minutes after the call, dispatch received a 911 call from a neighbor who said she had Robert at gunpoint in her home.

The neighbor’s home was located south of the scene where deputies were searching for the suspect, according to the post.

The post says Deputy Travis Adams responded to the neighbor’s home. When Adams arrived at the residence he saw the neighbor back out of the home with a rifle pointed inside and Robert sitting on the couch.

Robert was taken into custody without incident, according to the post.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist and interviewed Robert at the Adair County Jail.

Robert is currently being held in the Adair County Detention Center for first degree murder.