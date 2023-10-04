WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man accused of murdering someone in Fayetteville last year had his trial delayed.

Keyvon Jarrett, 22, was named a person of interest after a shooting near a McDonald’s on College Avenue on Sept. 6, 2022.

The shooting left Edwin Swan, 28, dead.

Jarrett turned himself in to police on Sept. 10 and was charged with capital murder.

Jarrett’s trial was set to start on Oct. 3, but was postponed. He now has a status hearing scheduled for Feb. 16, 2024.

Jarrett is still in custody.

Washington County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean says that the trial was delayed because evidence is still being analyzed by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.