Man arrested for negligent homicide after deadly Benton County crash

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A deadly Benton County crash leads to one arrest for negligent homicide.

It happened on Highway 264 near Lowell on October 10.

According to police, Luis Ruiz Jr. of Springdale was heading south when his car went into oncoming traffic and hit a car driven by Elenora Davis of Springdale.

Davis and her passenger Evelyn Shamory, were killed in the accident.

The passenger with Ruiz, Joanna Kelek of Rogers, was taken to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas for treatment.

Ruiz is being held in the Benton County Jail on two counts of negligent homicide, battery, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and revocation of probation and parole.

