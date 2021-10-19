Fayetteville man arrested for stealing multiple trucks, setting one on fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrested a man for allegedly leaving a stolen truck at Parson’s Rock Quarry, setting it on fire, and stealing another truck October 15.

According to a preliminary report form, police arrested Dakota King, 28, of Fayetteville.

The report says police received a report of someone leaving a stolen Dodge Durango at the quarry at 7 a.m., and set it on fire. The person then stole a 2011 Chevy Silverado from the quarry. Police say multiple drills, chargers, batteries, an air compressor, and keys to the vehicle were also stolen with the vehicle.

A Facebook post involving the stolen truck led the police to identify King as a suspect in both thefts.

Police proceeded to King’s residence and talked to King’s stepbrother. King’s step-brother told police he last saw King at 5 a.m. in “a red SUV-type vehicle.” The step-brother said King was in a hurry and headed to Huntsville.

Police also spoke to King’s father who stated that King had been staying with a woman in West Fork.

Shortly afterwards, police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Silverado on Highway 170, south of Union Star Road. The truck was off the road, stuck in a tree line, approximately a quarter of a mile south of the woman’s residence.

The truck’s owner was contacted, arrived on scene, and verified that the vehicle was his. The Silverado was so damaged that a tow truck was required to remove it.

Deputies then conducted an investigation at the woman’s home in West Fork. She had a felony warrant and a search waiver on file.

When deputies knocked on the front door, the woman attempted to run back inside. Police called out to her and she complied, coming outside. The report says police asked her if King was inside the residence and she confirmed that he was. The woman was detained and placed with another deputy.

The report says police began to call out to King, who refused to come out. Thornberry prepared to release his K9 but King then walked out of the back room of the house, and was placed under arrest.

Police conducted a search of the residence and saw a drill matching the description of one of the stolen tools. Further searching turned up two more drills, six batteries, an air compressor, and miscellaneous hand tools. An unmarked container of pills and a box containing a pipe, used syringes and baggies, all with residue were also found.

King admitted that he was in possession of the Durango and set it on fire. Police continued questioning King about another stolen truck that King was linked to, a Ford truck in Washington County. King admitted knowing about that vehicle as well, including details such as the Ford’s location.

When asked how the Silverado got stuck in the ditch near the woman’s residence, King said that a man named “JJ” was driving the truck and tried to hide it in the woods. King said they damaged the truck’s four wheel drive, which left them stuck. King did not inform police of JJ’s full name or whereabouts.

Police asked how the stolen tools ended up in the woman’s house and King replied, “She went and got them.” The suspect stated that the drug paraphernalia was not his and he did not know who it belonged to. The woman denied knowing about the tools or the paraphernalia. She added that King told her he lit the Durango on fire.

King is facing charges of theft of property motor vehicle, two counts of theft by receiving, theft of property, first degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arson. King was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, and he will have a future Washington County Circuit court date.

King was out on bail for a previously stolen vehicle found on his property.