Man arrested in connection to Econo Lodge shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection to last week’s shooting at a Fayetteville Econo Lodge.

According to a preliminary arrest report from the Fayetteville Police Department on Monday, Tyonte D. Redden was arrested at a home on Gregg Avenue and charged with 1st degree battery, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a certain person, and theft by receiving.

According to the report, on Wednesday, March 10, police responded to 1000 S. Futrall (Econo Lodge) for reports of gunshots and possible gunshot victims. A witness reported seeing a black male leave room #220 and leave in a Mercury Grand Marquis.

When police arrived, they discovered two white males with gunshot wounds. The two men were transported to Washington Regional Medical Centers for treatment, where a bullet was removed from one of the victims.

On Thursday, after receiving a search warrant, police located “evidence of narcotics and a shell casing” inside room #220.

After further investigation, police identified Redden, also known as “Ty Ty,” as the suspect in the case.

According to police, after Redden’s arrest on Saturday, officers located a stolen Glock 19 in his bedroom.

According to the Washington County Detention Center website, he is currently being held on $50,000 bond.