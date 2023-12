FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested in connection to a Fort Smith shooting on December 9.

Samuel Portillo-Reyes, 28, is facing a first-degree battery charge.

Police say an officer found a person shot in the leg on S. 31st Street.

A witness told police the shooting happened after the victim yelled at the driver of a white truck for nearly hitting him.

Police say officers later identified Portillo as the shooter.