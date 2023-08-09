WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man arrested in Georgia last month for the murder of a Fayetteville woman has been extradited to Arkansas and has received a court date.

Adrian Rodriguez, 31, was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the death of Brenda Madriles, 32.

Police say family members of Madriles reported that she had not been seen or heard from since July 27.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a home belonging to Rodriguez for a welfare check on July 29. Upon execution of a search warrant, officers found Madriles dead.

Police say the two were acquaintances.

The post says an investigation by Fayetteville detectives, Springdale police and Georgia law enforcement led to Bibb County, Georgia, where Rodriguez was found and arrested.

Police say Madriles’ body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine her cause of death, and Rodriguez is awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Rodriguez was arrested in Bibb County, Georgia, on July 30. He was extradited and booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Aug. 8.

Rodriguez has court dates scheduled for Aug. 21 in Washington County. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.