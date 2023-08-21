WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man arrested in Georgia last month for the murder of a Fayetteville woman has pleaded not guilty.

Adrian Rodriguez, 31, was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Brenda Madriles.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a home belonging to Rodriguez for a welfare check on July 29. Upon execution of a search warrant, officers found Madriles dead.

Police say the two were acquaintances.

Rodriguez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2024, in Washington County.