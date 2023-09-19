WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man accused in a Fayetteville rape case from 1995 has been found and arrested.

Brett Camp, 58, was found last week living in California under a fake name. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and later extradited to Arkansas. He is accused of one count of rape.

According to Washington County, Camp is accused of engaging in oral sex with a 12-year-old.

The county says that the arrest came after detectives at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office located Camp living in Los Angeles.

On the original arrest warrant, issued on Jan. 27, 1995, Camp’s bond was set at $25,000. His bond was reset to $200,000 by Washington County Judge Mark Lindsay.

Camp made bond. He is expected for his first court appearance in the case on Sept. 29 in Washington County.