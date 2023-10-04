WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man arrested in connection to a Fayetteville road rage shooting last month has pleaded not guilty.

Elias Hernandez, 22, was arrested on Sept. 14 by Bentonville police and is charged with first-degree battery, terroristic act and three counts of aggravated assault.

Additionally, there’s a felony with a firearm enhancement.

The Fayetteville Police Department says that the shooting occurred while the two vehicles were traveling eastbound on MLK Boulevard on Sept. 7.

Court documents say that Hernandez shot at a vehicle occupied by three other people, resulting in a gunshot wound to one person’s neck. The victim was reportedly 18-year-old.

During his arraignment on Oct. 2, Hernandez pleaded not guilty. He’s ordered to appear for trial on Nov. 14.

Hernandez is still in custody. He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.