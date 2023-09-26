WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the two Fayetteville residents arrested in connection to a shooting at a local gas station has pleaded not guilty.

Jaylon Powell, 20, is accused of shooting into a crowd and causing multiple injuries at the Flash Market at 2333 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville.

He’s charged with two counts of theft by receiving a firearm, five counts of possession of firearms by a certain person, one count of terroristic act and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powell entered the not guilty plea during a hearing on Sept. 22. He is ordered to appear for trial on Oct. 4 in Washington County.

A police report says that officers responded to the shooting on Aug. 13 and located multiple witnesses, victims, damaged property and around 40 shell casings.

Powell was identified via security footage. After researching him, investigators discovered he was a convicted felon. He was also found to have violated his probation. He was located on Aug. 24 and arrested.

Powell was originally booked into the Washington County Detention Center for terroristic act, aggravated assault, engaging in violent criminal group activity, possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of firearm theft by receiving and four counts of possession of firearms by a certain person.

Jaylin Caston, 17, was later identified and arrested in connection to the same shooting incident. He has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 15.