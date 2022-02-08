FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police reported that they arrested a man after watching him allegedly steal an ATV from a business.

Their report states that at 1:09 a.m. on February 8, an officer noticed “a suspicious utility vehicle” beside a Kawasaki Mule in the alleyway behind the 3200 block of Johnson Street. While waiting for the arrival of additional officers, two subjects returned to the UTV and “began to leave the area with a black ATV in tow.”

The report notes that the subjects ignored the officer when he attempted to stop them from leaving and “fled the area in the UTV with the black ATV in tow.”

Responding officers later found the UTV tipped over near the intersection of N. 32nd St. and Carnes Ave. The subjects and the stolen ATV were missing. A short time later, the ATV was found in the 3300 block of Birnie Ave.

Officers then found Dalton Herbert, 21, at a nearby residence and arrested him on an unrelated felony warrant for failure to appear.

After searching the area around Wheeler Power Sports, officers confirmed that the ATV had been stolen from the business. Herbert was transported to the police department and interviewed by a detective.

After that, he was booked into Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on two counts of felony theft by receiving, as well as his prior outstanding warrant. The owner of the suspected stolen UTV has not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing.