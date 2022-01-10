Man arrested in Fort Smith for breaking into parked vehicles

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested January 8 in Fort Smith for breaking into parked vehicles after a brief foot pursuit.

According to a tweet from Fort Smith police, officers responded to an alarm call at a storage lot in the area of 1900 South 11 Street.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Landin was found inside one of the vehicles parked in the storage lot.

Landin was captured after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Police say Landin admitted to breaking into four vehicles in the lot and was in possession of several items linked to those vehicles.

Landin has been booked at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on four counts of breaking and entering.