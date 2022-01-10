Man arrested in Fort Smith for breaking into parked vehicles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested January 8 in Fort Smith for breaking into parked vehicles after a brief foot pursuit.

According to a tweet from Fort Smith police, officers responded to an alarm call at a storage lot in the area of 1900 South 11 Street.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Landin was found inside one of the vehicles parked in the storage lot.

Landin was captured after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Police say Landin admitted to breaking into four vehicles in the lot and was in possession of several items linked to those vehicles.

Landin has been booked at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on four counts of breaking and entering.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play