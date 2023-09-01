SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man who fled on foot from a traffic stop in Greenwood this morning was just arrested.

A Facebook post from the Greenwood Police Department from 9:03 a.m. this morning said that the man fled from a traffic stop at Highway 71 in front of Walmart.

The subject was later spotted again in a neighborhood at 4:05 p.m.

During the search, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a heavy law enforcement presence was located in the wooded area behind Westwood Elementary, as the man had been spotted there.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office, Greenwood police, Arkansas State Police and officers from local law enforcement agencies all participated in the search. K-9 units and drones were deployed.

He was finally located and arrested at 6:32 p.m.

The subject’s identity has not yet been released.