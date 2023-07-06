BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man arrested in a Siloam Springs internet sting has received a new hearing date.

Jerry Riggs, 51, from Poughkeepsie, Arkansas, was arrested May 26 for internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child.

He was found on a site that allows users to contact other users and chat, and it’s a known place where adults go to meet young teenagers, a police affidavit said.

A detective from the department was undercover as a 14-year-old user.

After driving to Siloam Springs to attempt to pick up the user, he was intercepted by police and arrested.

Riggs has an omnibus hearing scheduled for August 7.