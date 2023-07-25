BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man arrested after an internet sting in Siloam Springs has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Trenton Andrew Parker, 26, was arrested last year and formally charged with internet stalking of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

A detective for the Siloam Springs Police Department was working undercover as a 14-year-old male user on a social media site that allows users to meet and contact other users for sexual acts when he first came into contact with Parker.

An affidavit says that on Aug. 2, 2022, the user received a message from a man later identified as Parker.

After the user revealed their age, Parker noted that he wanted to continue talking.

Despite advising Parker of his age multiple times, the user continued to receive messages and sexually explicit photos from him.

Parker made plans to pick up the user and take them to Siloam Springs City Lake to have sex.

After arriving at the predetermined meet-up place on Aug. 4, Parker was arrested.

During inventory of the vehicle, police found a small clear container in the driver’s door with a crystal-like substance. It later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police interviewed Parker after his arrest and he admitted he intended to have sex with the user.

Parker later pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty. In addition to the 18 years in the Department of Corrections, he was sentenced to a six-year suspended sentence.