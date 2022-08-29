SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested on August 28 for shooting a pickup truck in Springdale.

According to a press release from the Springdale Police Department, officers responded to a call of gunshots around 12:20 a.m. at Woodspring Suites on 4397 Dixie Industrial Drive.

The release says around 11:20 p.m on August 27, officers were at the location of a disturbance between two men, but had returned to their rooms when officers arrived and both refused to file a report.

Around an hour after police left, they received calls of gunshots at the hotel.

The release says when officers arrived, they found a white Chevy pickup with several bullet holes in the front end. Officers spoke with several witnesses and later determined Seamus Gilligan, 28, as the suspect.

Gilligan later admitted to shooting the vehicle. Gilligan was one of the people involved in the previous disturbance, according to the release.

A preliminary report from Springdale police says Gilligan stated he shot the truck because the owner had sexually assaulted his friend.

Gilligan was arrested and faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief. There were no injuries, and no people were in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time, according to the release.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call Springdale police at 479-751-4542 or the criminal investigation division at 479-750-8139.