WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man arrested in a Springdale stabbing case yesterday is now accused of attempted murder and stealing the victim’s car.

In a release from the Springdale police department, Gareeno Mackey, 34, is accused of attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, first-degree interference with emergency communication and theft of property.

The release says that Mackey allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle to flee the scene of the incident.

Mackey is reportedly acquainted with the victim.

A release from the Springdale Police Department on Tuesday says that on Sept. 12 at 8:23 a.m., the department received a 911 hang up call from the area of Baltic Street and Charlotte Avenue.

While officers were enroute, another 911 call came from a passerby stating that a female had been stabbed at 3757 Baltic Street.

When officers arrived, they located a female with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital with what the release calls life-threatening injuries.

The release says that Mackey was identified as the suspect in the incident. He was located and taken into custody on charges from a separate incident.