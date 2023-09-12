WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Springdale.

Gareeno Mackey, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Benton County jail.

A release from the Springdale Police Department says that on Sept. 12 at 8:23 a.m., the department received a 911 hang up call from the area of Baltic Street and Charlotte Avenue.

While officers were enroute, another 911 call came from a passerby stating that a female had been stabbed at 3757 Baltic Street.

When officers arrived, they located a female with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital with what the release calls life-threatening injuries.

The release says that Mackey was identified as the suspect in the incident. He was located and taken into custody on charges from a separate incident.