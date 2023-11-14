WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly pointing a gun at a bar employee’s head after being told not to stand on a table.

Taveon Mahone, 20, is accused of first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, fleeing, carrying a weapon, disorderly conduct, two counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, five counts of third-degree battery and two counts of theft of property.

A preliminary report says that on Nov. 11, officers responded to Tin Roof, a bar on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, in reference to an armed person.

Officers arrived on the scene and were given a description of the suspect. He was located walking near Tin Roof.

Mahone attempted to flee on foot before being tackled to the ground. Officers tried to arrest him but he resisted, attempting to retrieve a Glock 22 from the pocket of his hoodie.

He was eventually placed in handcuffs and escorted to a patrol vehicle. While being escorted, Mahone broke free and began fleeing east on Dickson Street. He was tackled a second time.

The report says that during both incidents, officers suffered minor injuries. Mahone was eventually placed in the patrol car.

Two potential witnesses spoke to police, saying that Mahone had threatened them with the gun and had stolen a pair of glasses valued at $300 and a necklace valued at $30. One of the victims said that Mahone struck him in the ear with the firearm.

An employee at Tin Roof was interviewed by police and said that Mahone was standing on a table in the bar and was told to leave.

After being escorted out, Mahone turned to face the employee and drew the firearm from his hoodie. He pressed the barrel against the employee’s head and stated “I’ll blow this place up” and “I’ll shoot up the place.”

Mahone is being held on a $250,000 bond. He has a hearing on Dec. 11 in Washington County.