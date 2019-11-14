Man arrested on suspicion of several Fayetteville break-ins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is facing 17 felony charges in connection with vehicle break-ins.

Joseph Ferguson, 37, reportedly told police he broke inside vehicles to find items to sell or trade for food or methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

Ferguson is facing four counts each of breaking or entering, theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 12 at a church on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. A geo-tracking device was used to find a stolen laptop. Police said they found the laptop in Ferguson’s possession.

The laptop was stolen from a truck parked on East Seventh Street, according to police. He was subsequently arrested and questioned. According to police, Ferguson said he was high on meth when he broke into parked vehicles on Church Avenue and South Street. He smashed out windows to get inside the vehicles.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 bond.