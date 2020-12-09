Man arrested over mask argument at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A man was arrested after failing to comply with the mask mandate at a Razorback football game.

Seth Pitts, 30, tried to enter the game on November 21 without wearing a mask in accordance with the Arkansas Department of Health and University of Arkansas requirements.

Pitts was not arrested for not wearing a mask, but for his behavior after police told him to put one on.

According to police, Pitts was hostile and said, “cut the ****, the election is over, we can get past that now.”

Pitts was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail, but due to COVID-19 capacities, he was released with a citation.

He refused to identify himself to police when asked multiple times.

Pitts was also criminally trespassed from all University of Arkansas properties for one year, according to a police report.

He is expected in court on January 8 for the trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

