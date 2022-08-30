FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man at the center of a viral video showing law enforcement officers seemingly using excessive force to subdue him has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court.

On August 29, Randal Worcester filed a civil rights complaint and a request for a jury trial in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court, Civil Division, naming Thell Riddle, Shannon Gregory, Zachary King, Levi White, Jimmy Damante, Crawford County, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department as defendants.

The detailed filing includes a recount of the incident that led to Worcester’s arrest. It states that “without provocation, Defendant White aggressively attempted to put Mr. Worcester’s arms behind his back in an effort to handcuff him, without stating any reason for doing so. At no time did the Defendant Officers inform Mr. Worcester of his Miranda right when being handcuffed.”

The filing goes on to explain that “a physical altercation ensued,” which resulted in Worcester being “tackled to the ground.” The complaint states that the defendant officers restrained him by pinning his hands and arms behind his back.

Despite Mr. Worcester being detained, the Defendant Officers continued to repeatedly punch, kick and knee Mr. Worcester in the face, head, back, stomach and legs. At one point, Defendant White picked up Mr. Worcester by the head and slammed his face and head into the concrete pavement. Civil Rights Complaint filed by Randal Worcester II on August 29

The filing continues by noting that an onlooker was told to “back the [****] up” after expressing concern and added that “at no point during the incident” did the officers “attempt to use de-escalation tactics or subdue Mr. Worcester with a taser and/or pepper spray.” The suit describes the force used as “in excess of any force required to take Mr. Worcester into custody.”

The suit states that the defendant officers acted “with malice and/or reckless disregard for whether Mr. Worcester’s rights would be violated by their actions.” Worcester was treated at a hospital, but he “refused any attention due to his terror of the officers.”

The filing notes that Worcester sustained “serious bodily harm” during the incident. It notes injuries “to his face, body and head for which he will need continual medical treatment.” The amount of his medical expenses will be determined at trial, and the complaint notes that he has permanent injuries.

The complaint also alleges that Gregory, the City of Mulberry and the Mulberry PD failed to respond to previous complaints against Riddle, saying that they were “deliberately indifferent to the inadequate training” he received. The suit makes the same allegations against Damante regarding “previous complaints of acts of battery, assault, and negligence” committed by White and King.

Inadequate training and supervision were again cited as factors.

For cases of action, the complaint specifically cites the violation of Worcester’s Fourth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights, as well as torts of negligence and battery and assault.

The suit requests compensatory and punitive damages against the defendants, in addition to attorney’s fees, costs, medical bills and lost wages, with pre-judgment interest to be awarded on its judgment.