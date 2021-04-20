Man builds, donates giant Nintendo Switch

(NewsNation Now) — Being able to entertain yourself is important, but one man in Alabama wasn’t satisfied with what he could buy from a store shelf. He’s gone viral after making modifications to a popular game console.

Michael Pick’s YouTube channel is gaining hundreds of thousands of views because of his nearly 6-foot-tall home-built Nintendo Switch that actually works.

It’s mostly a combination of 3D printing, a 4K TV, some lumber and a little engineering. The actual console is housed inside the giant blue controller on the left side.

In his video, he says he built it because he found the original Switch too easy to lose. His creation measures 70″x30″, and weighs 65 lbs., so it definitely won’t get lost in a backpack.

At the end of the video, Pick says he donated it to St. Jude Children’s hospital.