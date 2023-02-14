MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was arrested after two people were killed and another person was injured during a shooting in Marianna, Arkansas, on Saturday.

Arkansas State Police say 27-year-old Tyler Williams of Forrest City was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and first-degree battery.

Marianna Police responded to a 911 call on South Florida Street around 2 p.m. Multiple neighbors told WREG the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Davalone Taylor, 32, was taken to Forrest City Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds in a private vehicle and then airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.

The other two victims, 32-year-old Arthur Hill and 59-year-old Albert Dillard, did not survive their injuries.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident at the request of the Marianna Police Department.