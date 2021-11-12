Man charged for fraudulent spending of over $6,000 on woman’s debit card

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is facing charges after a woman reported over $6,000 worth of purchases that she did not make appearing on her debit card.

According to a prosecuting attorney’s release, the accused, Tyler Macon, 28, began using the victim’s card on Oct. 4 and made purchases at Walmart stores in the Fayetteville area through Oct. 19.

Police investigated the transactions at Walmart and upon reviewing surveillance footage, they concluded Macon was at the stores making each transaction.

Authorities recognized him in the footage from a previous investigation and contacted Walmart, requesting footage of vehicles related to the transaction dates.

At least two vehicles were concluded to be associated with Macon.

After looking at in-house records, police learned he had been arrested on Oct. 28 for a separate crime and is in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.

Upon being interviewed, Macon did not deny the fraudulent crimes but said he had recently relapsed and does not remember committing them.

The victim said she did not have any association with the man.

Macon is charged with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card with the total value spent being $6,065.07 and theft by receiving.