CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man arrested in Crawford County for setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire has requested a bond reduction for a second time.

Duane Hamilton, 25, was booked into the Crawford County jail on September 19, 2022, on a $250,000 bond.

Bond was reduced on Feb. 8 after the defense requested lowering the amount to $150,000. The judge signed an order that day that reduced Hamilton’s bail to $200,000.

“The defendant would be able to make a more reasonable bond,” said a document filed by the defense on April 27, marking the second time that Hamilton has requested a lower bond.

Court documents say that Hamilton was seen on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie and a mask at the residence in question shortly before the fire started.

A mask and gloves recovered from the scene were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab and a test returned a DNA match to Hamilton.

The fire reportedly cost $15,000 in damage.