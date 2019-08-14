Man charged with making terrorist threat at Springfield Walmart says why he did it

"I called Walmart to make sure that this was allowed, and they said it was" -- Dmitriy Andreychenko

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, is accused of walking into the Springfield Neighborhood Market on Republic Road and Golden last Thursday– fully armed, and with plenty of ammo.

It set off panic among some shoppers, and led to Andreychenko being held at gunpoint and arrested. He is charged with making a terrorist threat.

“Praise God that he (the man who held Andreychenko at gunpoint) was trained and that he was able to see that I wasn’t threatening anyone and didn’t shoot me, so praise God for that,” Andreychenko said.

Andreychenko tells KNWA’s NBC affiliate KY3 News he now sees his decision was poor timing, given the other two mass shootings in recent days, but otherwise does not regret what he did.

“It was foolish, I didn’t give it thought. It was so innocent that I didn’t think this would happen.”

He claims he even talked to a Walmart manager before he showed up in the parking lot.

“I called Walmart to make sure that this was allowed, and they said it was,” Andreychenko explained. Reporter Sara Forhetz clarified, ‘open carry, you mean?’ “Yeah, yeah. Their long rifles, I called and asked if I could carry a long rifle, so.” ‘And they said you could?’ “Yeah.”