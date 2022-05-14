SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is dead after being shot by a Sallisaw Police officer Saturday morning, according to Sallisaw Police Chief Terry Franklin.

Around 5 a.m. Sallisaw police responded to a call about a man jumping in front of traffic on Highway 64.

The officer attempted to speak to the man, when the man drew a knife and started threatening the officer, according to the press release. The man did not drop his weapon when commanded by police resulting in the officer firing his weapon and hitting the man.

The officer aided the man before EMS was able to transport him to the hospital where he died.

The incident occurred in Indian County and falls under the McGrit Supreme Court jurisdiction.

This is an ongoing investigation.