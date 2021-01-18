Man dead in Yell County after hunting accident

News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – Early Sunday morning Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate a hunter in Carden Bottoms who later died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators located 20-year-old Jared James Sykes and were able to transport him to Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries.

His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for an official determination of the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

