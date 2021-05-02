Man dies after elevator accident at Indiana Catholic school

News

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead after what’s being called an elevator accident at a Catholic school in Connersville, Indiana.

On Thursday, St. Gabriel Catholic School posted on Facebook that the “elevator man got trapped under the floor of the elevator.” In the post, the school noted that the children at the school were fine.

On Sunday, the Connersville Police Department confirmed that the man was taken to the hospital and has since died.

It is unclear when he was pronounced deceased, and his identity has not yet been released.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

