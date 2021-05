BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man in Bella Vista donated his old motorcycle to the police department on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Bella Vista Police Department, the man, identified as Mr. Rush, donated a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle after he heard about the department’s newly-formed motor unit.

Police said Mr. Rush doesn’t use his motorcycle anymore, and he wanted to to be “donated for a good cause.”