WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nathan Shear, 25, of Wesley, is facing a negligent homicide charge after he was involved in an incident where a woman was run over and killed by a truck he was driving.

According to a probable cause report, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a death on Elk Ridge Road at approximately 6:19 p.m. on May 30. The investigator was informed that Shear was traveling northbound in a Dodge Ram with a woman riding in the passenger seat.

The report states that she “jumped from the truck and was run over by the rear tires of the truck.” She was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies spoke to Shear and noted they could “smell an odor of intoxicants coming from his person.” A standardized field sobriety test was performed and deputies noted that “Shear exhibited clues that were consistent with an individual having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.”

Shear was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. There, a breath sample from Shear tested at 0.18 Breath Alcohol Content (BrAC).

He was released on a $25,000 bond.