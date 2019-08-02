Man facing prison time for reportedly fracturing dog’s skull

He could spend six years in prison if convicted

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is facing a felony charge in connection with allegedly beating a small dog.

Charles Clark Wright, 36, of Bentonville was arrested Wednesday, July 31 on a warrant for felony aggravated cruelty to animals

He is accused of torturing a 5-pound Yorkie Terrier named Momo, according to an arrest report.

The dog reportedly sustained a skull fracture from blunt force trauma to its head, as well as three broken ribs, according to court documents.

Wright also told the dog’s owner that he has kicked the dogs several times in the past, the report states.

Aggravated cruelty is a Class D felony, punishable by up to 6 years in prison.

Wright has no prior criminal convictions on his record, the documents state.