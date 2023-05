WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man arrested for killing his wife in April has been formally charged with capital murder ahead of his arraignment.

Marcus Joiner, 40, was arrested on April 16 as a suspect in the murder of his wife Amy Joiner, 39, at their home at 1611 E Thornhill Drive.

Washington County prosecutors formally charged Joiner less than a week before his arraignment, which is scheduled for May 22.