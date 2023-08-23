BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas man took a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting an 11-year-old in Siloam Springs.

Robert Rushworth, 33, of Dallas, was arrested last year and charged with one count of rape.

Rushworth took a plea agreement, reducing the rape charge to a charge of sexual assault in the second degree. Additionally, he will have to participate in sex offender rehabilitation treatment.

An affidavit says that on Sept. 22, 2021, a 13-year-old girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center regarding an incident of assault that occurred when she was 11.

The victim reportedly told the center that she had discussed the incident with a counselor in Siloam Springs, but that law enforcement was never notified.

The affidavit says that the victim stated that she was called into Rushworth’s bedroom. He yelled at her to lock the door and to remove her clothes. She said that she was scared, so she complied.

The victim told the Child Advocacy Center that she was crying and telling Rushworth to stop throughout the incident. He eventually stopped and apologized, claiming that he thought she was her mother.

The affidavit says that the victim told someone after the assault that Rushworth “compared her body to food,” and that she is going to trauma therapy now due to her not wanting to eat and has been admitted to the hospital due to the incident.

The victim told police that she waited to come forward because she was scared.

The affidavit says that Rushworth is an alcoholic and was drunk during the incident.