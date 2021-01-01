Man hit by vehicle while crossing Wedington Drive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 42-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross traffic on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville on Thursday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The man was hit at around 7 p.m. near the Casey’s convenience store while attempting to cross traffic from the south. Murphy said the man was not in a cross walk.

He was taken to a local medical facility. According to Murphy, he was initially in serious condition but is now stable.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

